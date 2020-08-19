KY applying for federal unemployment assistance

(WEHT) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state will apply for the FEMA Lost Wages Assistance Program Thursday, which would give an extra $400/week to unemployed Kentuckians.
The federal government will provide $300, and the state will provide the extra $100. Beshear says it’ll cost the state about $8 million/week, and the initial FEMA grant is for three weeks.
If it goes through, Kentuckians can expect to see the money in early September.
Beshear also announced 655 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 19 2020)