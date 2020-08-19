KY applying for federal unemployment assistance

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear says protesters who hung an effigy of him were trying to use “fear and terror” to force their will on others. The Democratic governor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 referred to the protesters as a mob. He said he won’t back down as he condemned the rally that spread to where his children play at the Governor’s Mansion. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

(WEHT) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state will apply for the FEMA Lost Wages Assistance Program Thursday, which would give an extra $400/week to unemployed Kentuckians.

The federal government will provide $300, and the state will provide the extra $100. Beshear says it’ll cost the state about $8 million/week, and the initial FEMA grant is for three weeks.

If it goes through, Kentuckians can expect to see the money in early September.

Beshear also announced 655 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 19 2020)