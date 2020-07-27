Gov. Beshear adds restrictions to slow ‘concerning’ COVID-19 surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced new statewide restrictions beginning July 28th to slow the surge of COVID-19 amid record-high increases in cases and positivity rate in Kentucky.

Governor Beshear implemented a handful of restrictions in coordination with the White House Task Force:

Bars closed for two weeks.

Restaurant capacity reduced to 25% indoors. Outdoor capacity may remain with social distancing and masks.

Recommendation that all schools postpone in-person instruction until at least the third week of August.

Mask mandate remains in place (effective since July 10th).

Continue reduced social, non-commercial gatherings to 10 people or less (effective since July 20th).

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator, said she and the Trump administration have “significant concerns” about the surge in Kentucky which is why these new restrictions are necessary at this time.

“I’m not confident that every bar can survive the next two weeks, and it’s not fair,” said Governor Beshear. “But we absolutely have to do this.”

Governor Beshear said he does not want Kentucky to end up like many other states in a troubling surge such as Florida, Texas, or Arizona. He pointed to a nationwide second surge which can be seen across the United States but especially in Kentucky.

Governor Beshear said now is the time to make these changes based on the recent surge in the state. He said many surges are beginning in places like bars in a younger age group than the first spike. He said if the state effectively follows these steps, he is hopeful there will not need to be additional steps that are detrimental to the economy.

The governor announced 522 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with an increased positivity rate of 5.58%. The new cases include multiple cases in the Tri-State including a child under the age of five in Daviess County. There are also an additional nine new deaths across the state.

Beshear also said there are beginning to be concerns about a shortage in reagents, the chemicals used to process tests in labs, after much of this has already been sent to hot spots. Norton Healthcare in Louisville may be experiencing this according to reports.

Governor Beshear also discussed the current budget, calling it “one of the better budgets that the state has seen”, with a final general fund surplus of $177.5 million. The $162.5 million deposit into “rainy day fund” will be the largest deposit ever from a year-end surplus. There will be no cuts to schools or universities. The road fund did see a shortfall, but there will be no cuts to the state construction funding. Beshear said additional federal funds are crucial to defer major cuts next year.

(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020).

