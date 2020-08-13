Kentucky continues to see surge of cases in children

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced 785 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 5.67 percent on Thursday. There are also six additional deaths. The governor said he believes the mandates and orders are working and will reflect in the total numbers at the end of the week.

Governor Beshear also discussed the importance of being patient and making the right decisions about returning to schools, citing the continued surge in cases in children.

“We are at the all-time high of this disease in Kentucky,” said Dr. Steven Stack, who discussed why it was important for Governor Beshear to implement recommendations for schools this week to delay in-person instruction.

The governor said the biggest concern with kids going back to school is that many kids do not get tested unless they are symptomatic and many do not show symptoms.

“I desperately want our kids to be in school, but I’m not going to experiment with our kids,” said Governor Beshear. He continued to urge schools across the state to follow his recommendation of delayed in-person instruction.

In collaboration with the Department for Local Government, Governor Beshear also announced 15 Eastern Kentucky governments were approved for $3,891,092 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)

