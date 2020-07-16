Beshear: Kentucky faces ‘gravest threat’ since the pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Beshear announced on Thursday 413 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The new cases include 13 children under the age of five, including children in Ohio County and Muhlenberg County. There are also five new deaths across the state.

“What we are seeing across the country is alarming,” said Governor Beshear. “We now face the gravest threat that I’ve seen since we started this.”

Governor Beshear addressed Attorney General Cameron’s challenge being examined in meetings Thursday with the Boone County courts in which he is asking to overturn all of Beshear’s executive orders and prevent him from enforcing or issuing new orders. Beshear says not only would this measure cost many lives, but put Kentuckians in grave danger. It would revoke all orders including those that allow worker’s compensation or unemployment for front line workers, would allow insurance to charge for testing, and would remove all capacity and safety regulations across the state.

“This is wrong. This is just really, really wrong,” said Beshear about AG Cameron’s challenges. “No matter what rulings come out, I’m going to keep fighting.”

Additionally, Governor Beshear said the mask mandate is still in effect by executive order and emergency regulation. He urged Kentuckians to wear masks once again. Beshear says he has seen a decent amount of compliance with the mask mandate across the state.

Governor Beshear also discussed potential school plans, specifically referencing Jefferson County and the option to begin with virtual classes. He said the goal is to get every kid back in school in the fall.

