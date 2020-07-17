Kentucky Supreme Court prevents judge’s ruling to void Beshear’s orders

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Shortly before Governor Beshear’s press conference on Friday, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled to prevent any orders from lower courts to block Governor Beshear’s COVID-19 orders, including the potential ruling from a Boone County circuit judge. On Thursday the judge said he will likely side with Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s request to issue a restraining orders against all of the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The Supreme Court says their ruling comes from the fact that this is a critical time to have emergency orders. They said they will allow the lower court to create a full record, and they will look at the court proceedings at a later date.

“I am relieved,” said Beshear. “I don’t even know if I’m happy, I’m just relieved. The ramifications were frightening.”

Beshear reiterated the mask mandate and all of the other mandates and safety measures remain in effect after Friday’s ruling.

Governor Beshear also announced 531 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the third highest total since the pandemic began. The total includes 10 children under the age of five. The state also reported eight new deaths.

