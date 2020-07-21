Kentucky COVID-19 cases continue to surge to record numbers

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear says protesters who hung an effigy of him were trying to use “fear and terror” to force their will on others. The Democratic governor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 referred to the protesters as a mob. He said he won’t back down as he condemned the rally that spread to where his children play at the Governor’s Mansion. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Beshear announced on Tuesday the second highest single-day total of cases with 674 new COVID-19 cases. This number includes 22 children under the age of five and three new deaths. Sunday marked the highest total in the state with nearly 1,000 new cases.

Beshear said he is receiving reports from a number of counties saying that vast majority are now wearing masks. He hopes wearing masks will lead to a plateau in cases. Beshear says he is hoping to not have to resort to adopting White House recommendations for states with spiking cases — to close bars and limit restaurants to 25 percent capacity.

Governor Beshear said he is still hopeful for future events such as the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky State Fair. He also continued to urge Kentuckians not to travel to hotspot states.

Beshear also provided an unemployment update, saying they have processed over 29,000 claims in the past month with the assistance of the Ernst and Young contract.

Healthy At School Update

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman also gave an update on the Healthy at School initiative and plans for the upcoming school year. Coleman says the goal of Healthy at School is to provide flexibility to the school districts to make their own decisions to meet their needs.

Coleman said the health and safety of all teachers, students, and their families should be first and foremost. She announced a new mandate that allows for unlimited emergency sick days for teachers and staff that need to quarantine until they get a test back because they have been directly exposed to COVID-19.

There have also been other flexibility measures which include unlimited virtual days if a school chooses to implement them as well as removed the average daily attendance standards which typically influence state funding to schools.

Lt. Governor Coleman says the state is also making efforts to expand Wi-Fi across the state in areas that need it most. They have also requested additional federal funds. There will be a virtual town hall on Thursday for educators and school staff to continue to develop plans moving forward.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)