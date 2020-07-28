Beshear: ‘It’s our job to fight back’ against COVID-19

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday 532 new cases of COVID-19. He said he hopes this is the start of the mask mandate making a difference. There are also 10 new COVID-19 deaths.

“This virus has come to take the lives of our people and turn our worlds upside down, and it’s our job to fight back,” said Governor Beshear. “This is a war fought by every single one of us. Whether or not we want to be in this fight, we are all held accountable.”

Beshear also announced a continued trend in rising cases in children under the age of five, with 21 new cases on Tuesday. The positivity rate is now 5.08 percent across the state.

On Monday, the governor implemented new restrictions across the state including closing bars and reducing indoor restaurant capacity to 25% for the next two weeks. Those restrictions went into effect Tuesday at 5 PM. Governor Beshear also said data shows at least 17 percent of clusters of cases in the state relate back to bars or restaurants.

Kentucky’s statewide mask mandate remains in effect. Governor Beshear also reiterated the importance of Kentuckians following the travel advisory, urging residents to cancel plans to visit hot spot states or quarantine for 14 days after visiting.

Governor Beshear said he expects for the new restrictions on bars and restaurants will be lifted in two weeks. He said they will look at positivity rate and positive cases to plateau or drop. The mask mandate will likely be extended.

