Beshear: ‘We are at war’ with COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Beshear announced 619 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday including 17 new cases in children under the age of five. Beshear said the consistency in this week’s numbers indicate the number of cases could be beginning to stabilize, which is likely directly related to the mask mandate beginning two weeks ago.

“We are at war,” said Beshear, who urged Kentuckians to continue to follow the restrictions put in place such as the mask mandate and the travel advisory.

The governor also announced five new COVID-19 deaths and a current positivity rate of 5.81 percent.

Governor Beshear said Wednesday Dr. Fauci issued a statement against many states, including Kentucky, warning of a significant outbreak in that area.

Beginning August 3rd, there will be in-person unemployment appointments in Louisville. Governor Beshear also addressed a headline saying there was a data breach with the unemployment system in Kentucky on Wednesday. Beshear assured residents that no person’s financial or personal information was released, and anyone who was part of the data breach has been notified.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

