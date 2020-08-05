Bars in Kentucky could reopen soon with new restrictions

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Beshear announced on Wednesday 546 new cases of COVID-19 across the state. This week’s total cases (Monday through Wednesday) are about 100 less than the first three days of last week.

There are 21 new cases in children under the age of five, including one baby who is only 18 days old. There is also one additional COVID-19 fatality. The current positivity rate in Kentucky is 5.51%.

Governor Beshear said he is continuing to examine the data to decide if the schools will be able to open to in-person instruction in the third week of August as currently planned. Beshear said if he had to open schools to in-person classes today, he would not feel comfortable doing so. He says it is possible in-person classes could be delayed beyond the third week of August.

He also discussed safety at universities in the fall in light of the confirmation of 29 positive tests in University of Louisville student athletes. Beshear urged students to be responsible and stay safe.

Beshear also said he is examining when and if to lift the restaurant and bar mandates implemented last week. He said he is considering reopening bars when the with new restrictions such as a strictly-enforced seating rule and a 10 p.m. curfew rule. These options are only considerations at this point.

Secretary Eric Friedlander also provided an update on assistance for Kentucky families, saying over 200,000 Kentuckians have signed up for healthcare coverage and an additional 100,000 people have signed up for SNAP.

He also provided a long-term care facility update. The state is assisting long-term care facilities to allow each resident and staff member to be tested at least every two weeks. He said Kentucky has done better than majority of states when it comes to long-term care facilities in the pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman also announced a new statue of education reform visionary Netty Depp is coming to the state capital, with the unveiling to occur in August 2021. This is the first statue of a female to be erected in the capital.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

