Gov. Beshear provides updates on Louisville shooting death, COVID-19

(WEHT) – Governor Beshear began his briefing by saying he doesn’t have the words or experiences to express or fully understand the “frustration, tiredness, or anger” many are experiencing right now, but said he stands with those experiencing these feelings.

Governor Beshear also provided an update to the investigation of the shooting death of David McAtee which occurred on Monday. Preliminary autopsy results show McAtee died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. More results will be needed to determine the type of bullet.

Secretary J. Michael Brown said at this time it is believed 18 shots were fired between National Guard and Louisville Metro Police Department during the incident on Monday. Police say they did find seven firearms inside the residence, and all of those firearms are being taken and tested.

Additional video from some cameras inside and outside of that residence was released earlier on Tuesday and will be considered in the investigation.

Governor Beshear also announced that per recommendations he will be reducing the National Guard presence in Louisville.

Additionally, Governor Beshear provided a COVID-19 update on Tuesday. Beshear announced 155 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths across the state, including a 92-year-old man in Muhlenberg County.

Governor Beshear said moving forward everyone should continue to wear masks, follow social distancing guidelines, and work from home if possible. He said he hopes in the future the public can be tested frequently, hopefully once a month.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)

