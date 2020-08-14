Beshear announces General Election changes including mail-in absentee voting for anyone

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear says protesters who hung an effigy of him were trying to use “fear and terror” to force their will on others. The Democratic governor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 referred to the protesters as a mob. He said he won’t back down as he condemned the rally that spread to where his children play at the Governor’s Mansion. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Beshear held a press conference on Friday to announce that he and the Secretary of State Michael Adams have reached an agreement to allow several options for Kentuckians to vote in the general election, including mail-in absentee voting for anyone and expanded early voting.

The governor issued an Executive Order that outlines procedures for the state’s General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The bipartisan agreement puts measures into place to keep voters safe during the pandemic.

Absentee voting by mail will be an option available for everyone. The portal to request that ballot will be open next week. The ballots must be printed and mailed, postmarked by November 3rd and received by November 6th. Drop boxes will also be available.

The governor also announced there will be three weeks of early voting prior to election day. This will include Saturday voting. This will ensure those who want to vote in person can do so safely at a scheduled time in advance.

“Secretary Adams and I were able to put partisanship aside and develop a plan for the General Election that puts the health and safety of Kentuckians first,” Gov. Beshear said. “This plan provides more time and options to vote in this General Election than ever before.”

Governor Behsear also said while counties will reduce polling sites, every county will have at least one voting super-center. Any person from any precinct can vote at the super-center.

Kentuckians will also have an exception for those who were unable to get a driver’s licenses or photo ID due to the pandemic because their clerk’s office was closed, or because they were afraid of exposing themselves to COVID-19. Kentuckians can now sign a document explaining this concern and still cast their ballot without a photo ID for this election.

COVID-19 Update

Governor Beshear also provided a COVID-19 update on Friday, announcing 789 new cases and a 5.68% positivity rate. The governor said the state still needs more time to see a decline in the data as the numbers indicate Kentucky is in a plateau but not an increase or decline. Friday’s numbers include 77 children under the age of 18.

