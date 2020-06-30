Beshear urges Kentuckians to wear masks, social distance to avoid surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced 282 new cases on Monday, for a total of 15,624 in the state. There are also five additional deaths across the state, for a total of 565 fatalities.

Beshear says while many states are seeing concerning surges in case numbers, so far Kentucky has continued to remain in a plateau stage, measuring between 150 to 300 new cases at each announcement. He urged all Kentuckians to wear masks in public in order to continue to prevent having to enforce restrictions again like many other states have had to do due to surging numbers. He asked Kentuckians to follow guidelines over the holiday weekend and stay safe.

Dr. Steven Stack also discussed the concerns of other state’s cases now entering a second spike, comparing Kentucky to other states via the graph below.

Governor Beshear also announced a contract with Ernst and Young accounting company to assist with catching up with all unemployment claims by the end of July. An additional 200 employees will begin work on processing unemployment claims beginning on July 1st.

He also discussed job opportunities in the bluegrass moving forward, saying that there will be many opportunities to boost the economy in the future.

Additionally, Governor Beshear announced the Pandemic EBT program benefits will be extended through the end of August.

Governor Beshear also discussed the state’s budget, citing a desperate need for additional assistance from the federal government through an additional Cares Act. If there is not additional funding available, the projections put Kentucky’s estimated shortfall at $1.1 billion and potential cuts of 16%-29%. These would be the largest cuts in the state’s history.

