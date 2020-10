EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Bishop Joseph M. Siegel issued a statement Thursday regarding the obligation to attend Mass in the Diocese of Evansville.

The statement says, although pastors have done their best to assure safe worship spaces, Indiana bishops have decided to extend the dispensation from the obligation of Sunday and holy day Mass attendance until further notice due to the increasing rise in COVID-19 cases. The original dispensation was set to expire November 1.