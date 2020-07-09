Gov. Beshear announces masks now required in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19 requirements on Thursday including a mask mandate requiring face coverings in all public places in Kentucky.

The executive order will be put into place on Friday at 5 p.m. and will run a minimum of 30 days. This includes retail and other businesses and will be required for everyone over five years of age. If someone will not wear a mask at a business then they will be asked to leave.

“We are still in a battle, and it is not going away,” said Beshear. “We are seeing an explosion of COVID in this country.”

Kentucky now joins 22 other states who have also implemented mask mandates. Businesses who do not enforce mask mandates will be given a warning first, followed by a fine or other

Beshear said the new requirements come in response to a consistent surge of COVID-19 cases across the state this week, announcing 333 new cases on Thursday. There are also four additional deaths across the state, bringing the total to 612 fatalities.

Governor Beshear also announced $36.2 million in additional CARES Act funding for 61 of the commonwealth’s local and regional health departments. The funding will support reimbursement of costs incurred from combating the COVID-19 pandemic and follows $10 million in CARES funding announced in May.

The governor also announced nearly $100 million saved dollars from the projected road fund, meaning the state will be able to keep more construction jobs and move forward with many roads projects.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)