Beshear extends mask mandate, provides guidance for bars and restaurants

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday he will extend the statewide mask mandate for an additional 30 days. The governor said wearing facial coverings is crucial to continue to battle COVID-19 according to the state’s data.

Beshear announced 516 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 247 less cases this week as compared to this time last week. The positivity rate remained the same at 5.51%. There were also 12 new cases in children under the age of five and eight new COVID-19 deaths.

Governor Beshear said new guidance will be issued on Monday for bars and restaurants with a handful of new measures in place.

Restaurants and bars may reopen at 50% capacity.

A 10 p.m. curfew will be implemented at both bars and restaurants. No customers will be served after 10 p.m, with a one-hour allowance after serving for consumption of food and drink.

Bars will be required to have an enforced-seat rule, meaning that customers must stay in their seats at all times except for using the restroom or entering and exiting the facility. Service and ordering must be done at the table where the customer is seated.

Establishments should continue to encourage outdoor seating.

The governor also announced the 2020 Kentucky State Fair will be limited to participants only. All concerts and food vendors will be canceled.

Governor Beshear also announced the approval of five KIA loans to help enhance water and sewer lines and treatments across the state. Dawson Springs will get $1 million loan to got towards improving the wastewater plant and sewer lines. The improvements will affect 800 sewer and 950 water customers in the area.

The governor continued to urge Kentuckians to cancel vacations to other states, especially those in hot spot areas. Dr. Stack asked those attending large events such as the hot rod event in Louisville this weekend to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

“Our actions now can kill people, and that’s unfortunately the world we’re living in,” said Governor Beshear.

Beshear also discussed the Breonna Taylor investigation, saying the investigation is taking too long. He said the Attorney General should provide information to help explain the long lapse in time since the investigation began.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: