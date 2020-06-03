Beshear: Hopkins County infant tested positive for COVID-19 after death

FRANKFORT. Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday a nine-month-old girl who passed away in Hopkins County latest tested positive for COVID-19. While the case will continue to be investigated, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health, said the child’s death initially was ruled to be a case of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS. He said a later COVID-19-positive test requires the death to be included in the reporting. Dr. Stack said the death of such a young person to coronavirus was rare yet devastating.

Additionally, the state of Kentucky has reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There are also eight new deaths for a total of 450 statewide.

More than 258,000 people have been tested across the state.

Dr. Stack said the state’s positivity rate is still meeting guidelines, which indicates that even though the number of cases is growing it is likely because more people are being tested.

Governor Beshear said there is no additional update at this time on the investigation on the Louisville shooting death of David McAtee. Secretary J. Michael Brown said the investigation will use physical evidence like shell casings as well as visual evidence from witnesses and cameras. They hope to be able to match some shell casings as soon as Thursday. There is also forensic evidence, such as gunshot residue, which could be completed as soon as next week. The investigation is ongoing.

Beshear also announced Humana will give $11.5 million and 160,000 jobs to advance healing and equity to further unite the city of Louisville.

