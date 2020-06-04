Governor Beshear urges Kentuckians to continue to get tested

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Beshear announced Thursday 295 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths across the state.

The state is now adding horse racing facilities to the June 8th reopening phase after a safe proposal was made.

Governor Beshear says he would like as many people to continue to get tested as possible. Dr. Steven Stack says the state is already surpassing the two-percent threshold proposed federally. Governor Beshear said he is concerned that testing at Kroger sites is slowing, urging people to continue to get tested.

The governor said he is still hopeful for a plan that allows schools to open on time in the fall. He said he is still working on developing a plan based on what happens over the next month.

Additionally, Governor Beshear discussed the protests across the state, saying he hopes these can continue to occur peacefully. He said he believes the statue of Jefferson Davis in the rotunda should be removed.

There was no update given on the KSP investigation on the shooting death of David McAtee.

Governor Beshear will speak again on Monday.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)

