Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Only on Tristatehomepage.com
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Governor Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update
Top Stories
D-Patrick Ford donates to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Lanes closed on Twin Bridges beginning Monday
Over half a million minutes read during EVPL’s Summer Reading Celebration
Tri-State natives prepare for tropical storm
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Home Team Friday Preview Show
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Big Time Basketball
Top Stories
XFL purchased by group that includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Top Stories
REPORTS: Brewers-Cardinals game postponed among more positive COVID-19 tests
Dodgers fan surprised with memento after his cardboard cutout hit by ball
Video
Daviess County Invitational kicks off Kentucky high school golf season
Video
Defending champ Bratton withdraws from Evansville Men’s City Tournament after positive COVID test
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Indiana Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
Tristate Career & Trade Fair
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
Tips for the TriState
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Powerswabs (08/03/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Junior Achievement of West Kentucky (08/03/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Gary Price (08/03/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (08/03/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Powerswabs (07/31/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s (07/31/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Job Board
Search
Search
Search
WATCH LIVE: Governor Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update
Local News
by:
Jessica Wimsatt
Posted:
Aug 3, 2020 / 02:57 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 3, 2020 / 02:57 PM CDT
If you cannot see the video in the app,
click here.
Trending Stories
Weather
Interactive Radar
WATCH LIVE: Governor Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update
Lanes closed on Twin Bridges beginning Monday
Weather Alerts