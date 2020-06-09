Investigation: National Guard officer was returning fire when he fatally shot McAtee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Beshear provided an update on Tuesday regarding COVID-19 and the KSP investigation on the death of David McAtee.

David McAtee Investigation:

Secretary J. Michael Brown provided an update Tuesday on the investigation of the fatal shooting of David McAtee.

Four fragments of bullets were recovered from McAtee’s body. The crime lab analyzed the fragments and found they were consistent with a type of ammunition fired by the Kentucky National Guard.

While they were not able to match the fragments with a specific rifle or specific guardsman, the investigation has determined that the the fatal shot that hit David McAtee was fired by a National Guardsman on the scene, not a Louisville Metro Police officer. This determination was made from the ammunition analysis which matched the ammunition to the military grade ammunition with a bright green tip, used only by the Kentucky National Guard that evening. There were two National Guardsmen who fired their weapons during the shooting.

Additionally, the investigation found that another weapon found at the scene, the 9mm pistol carried by David McAtee, was discharged twice. Gunshot residue was also found on McAtee that indicates a firearm discharge. This evidence, combined with shell casings and video evidence, determines that David McAtee did fire his weapon twice including the initial first shot prior to police or National Guard firing any shots. Based on this information, the investigation has found that the National Guardsmen were returning fire after being fired upon and fully within their duties.

The investigation is ongoing. The FBI will do a frame by frame review of all video.

COVID-19 Update:

Governor Beshear announced 245 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths across the state on Tuesday.

He also announced that all businesses who have been operating at 33 percent capacity will be permitted to move into 50 percent capacity. The date for this next step will be one month from the initial reopening date for each industry. He said he continues to urge all Kentuckians to get tested frequently, noting that he has been tested four times since the pandemic began, all of which have been negative.

Governor Beshear has also approved the state fair proposal for this year with many changes.

Governor Beshear also elaborated on statements he made on Monday in regards to promoting racial equality. Specifically he spoke about his pledge to sign up all African Americans for healthcare coverage and said this is just a start but eventually he hopes all Kentuckians will have healthcare coverage.

