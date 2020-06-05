Governor Holcomb discusses Indiana’s plan to reopen schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The state of Indiana announced 533 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths across the state on Friday. Dr. Box said as expected, the state is seeing an increase of cases now that the state is opening back up.

Governor Holcomb also announced plans earlier Friday for reopening schools in the fall. He, along with Dr. Kristina Box, pointed out that these plans are only guidelines rather than mandates. Dr. Box said individual schools/districts will work with local health departments to determine best plan for them. The state said they will only step in to mandate if necessary.

Dr. Box also discussed the spread of COVID-19 amid protests, noting that since this is the eighth day of protests that we could begin to see a spike in those infected at protests. She encouraged everyone to get tested before protesting and asked everyone to wear a mask while protesting.

Governor Holcomb said the National Guard continues to be on standby state-wide.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)

