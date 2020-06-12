All Hoosiers can now be tested regardless of symptoms or risk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The state of Indiana announced 452 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths on Friday.

Dr. Kristina Box announced that beginning Monday, the state is opening all OptumServe sites to anyone who wants to get tested regardless of if they have symptoms or are in a high-risk category. Anyone who lives or works in the state of Indiana can get tested. Children under the age of 12 may also be tested at these sites.

Indiana enters Stage 4 on Friday. Dr. Box urges Hoosiers that although the state continues to progress, COVID-19 is not over and residents to practice safe guidelines.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)