Officials say rise in Indiana cases, positivity rate is ‘concerning’

(WEHT) – Dr. Kristina Box announced on Wednesday Indiana is experiencing a significant rise in the number or COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, saying these trends are “concerning”.

The positivity rate now sits at 5.9% through July 4th, a significant rise since being at 4.1% in mid-June. Dr. Box says a positivity rate above 5% is troubling, as is a rise in those people requiring hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Dr. Box added that while the state anticipated a rise in cases as more of the state reopens, the increased positivity rate indicates a surge and potential hotspots throughout the state.

Governor Holcomb and Dr. Box specifically said they have seen an uptick of cases in Vanderburgh County, as well as a small uptick in Warrick County. She said the state is working with Deaconess facilities. Governor Holcomb encouraged college and high school students specifically to take caution and follow guidelines, like wearing a mask.

Over 3 million masks have been procured for K-12 public and private schools in the state. These schools will also receive hand sanitizer and other PPE for the upcoming school year.

The state also announced the creation of a new PPE Directory, a long term solution to replace the Small Business Marketplace to provide PPE to businesses in the state. Additionally, amid the latest increase in numbers, the Indiana State Fairgrounds have canceled the fun park planned beginning on July 31st.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

