Total number of confirmed cases for Indiana increase

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb answers about his statewide stay-at-home order during a briefing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Holcomb ordered state residents to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Holcomb and other state leaders gave a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The numbers for Indiana did increase.

35,712 confirmed cases

2,032 deaths

That’s up from Tuesday’s 35,237 positive cases and 2,022 deaths

The Hoosier state leaders are hoping to begin the first steps of nursing home visitations. More details will be released when testing procedures are finalized.

ISDH said there was a concern of large groups of people gathering including protesting. They explained it potentially another way to increase the chances of getting COVID-19.

Holcomb commented on protesting for George Floyd in his press conference, explaining his approach will be to bridge divides. He appreciated the peaceful protests and loved seeing both sides walk together at times.

(This story was originally published on June 3, 2020)