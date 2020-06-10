WATCH: Green River District Health Department gives last weekly COVID-19 Facebook Live update

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re having trouble viewing the live stream on our mobile app click here.

Tri-State COVID-19
by the numbers
Kentucky COVID-19
Information

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories