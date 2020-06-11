Henderson Library Director put on leave after controversial comments

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The Henderson County Public Library Board of Trustees has decided to place Director Caleb May on administrative leave indefinitely and they will not renew his contract in August.

May posted on Facebook questioning the motive of Black Lives Matter, calling the group’s efforts “hypocritical and racist.” Library officials say his actions do not reflect the values and beliefs of the public library. May has apologized for his post through Facebook.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: