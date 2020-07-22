Hopkins County officials give back to school update

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County officials announced on Wednesday 353 total cases of COVID-19. There are no new deaths this week, as the total remains at 34 COVID-19 deaths.

Hopkins County officials also provided a back to school update. On August 26th, all students will start school in some capacity. The schools have provided options to parents. Registration is available in person and online from July 27th-August 7th.

Option 1: In-Person Instruction

Temperature and wellness checks

Masks on bus, at recess, and when students are not six feet apart

Revisions to procedures such as grab and go lunches and using water bottles instead of water fountains

Option 2: Remote Instruction

Students may opt for fully virtual learning

Extra-curricular activity participation, such as sports participation, will be made on a case by case basis. Parents should email their principal to find out more information about their specific case.

So far, about 29% of students have indicated they would choose this option.

Option 3: #HCS At Home

Revised virtual learning plan to be implemented if factors dictate it is not safe for students to be at school

Students will be given Chromebooks/laptops. There have also been hotspots added throughout the county.

Additionally, the original graduation ceremony plan was not approved by the state, so they have “gone back to the drawing board” to come up with a way to honor seniors.

