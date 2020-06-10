Officials announce Hopkins County Fair is cancelled for 2020

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) In their weekly update on Facebook, Hopkins County officials say they have made the decision to cancel this year’s Hopkins County Fair.

However, officials say there will be a 3 day AG event during the last week of July for the 4H and FFA students who have been working on projects.

While the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the county is at 222, officials say there are only 4 active cases; two of those cases are in long-term care facilities.

Officials also say there no longer any local bans in place. There are still state bans in place.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

