Officials announce Hopkins County Fair is cancelled for 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) In their weekly update on Facebook, Hopkins County officials say they have made the decision to cancel this year’s Hopkins County Fair.

However, officials say there will be a 3 day AG event during the last week of July for the 4H and FFA students who have been working on projects.

While the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the county is at 222, officials say there are only 4 active cases; two of those cases are in long-term care facilities.

Officials also say there no longer any local bans in place. There are still state bans in place.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories