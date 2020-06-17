Hopkins County officials say the city pool will reopen this month

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) Hopkins County officials say the city pool will reopen later this month.

The pool will open on June 29 with a maximum capacity of 89 people. Officials say they hope to have the spray parks open on June 29 as well. Curbside recycling will also restart on June 29.

Officials also reminded people about how to vote in the upcoming primary election.

There have been 224 cases of COVID-19 in the county, but currently there are only 3 actives cases.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

