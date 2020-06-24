Hopkins County officials announce school plan for the fall

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County health department announced 234 positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths. There have been 189 patients completely recovered. additional probable cases based on antibody testing.

Additionally, four children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. These children range from toddler age to middle school.

The health department also announced they have seen an uptick of community spread from small group outings such as family gatherings, dinners at restaurants, or other small groups with friends and families. There are also no active long-term care cases in Hopkins County.

SCHOOL PLAN UPDATE:

County officials also provided an update on the county’s school plan in the fall. Officials say their finalized plan will be strongly based on Governor Beshear’s plan, which he plans to announce on Wednesday.

Officials say the goal is to have in-person classes in the fall. Parents will have an option to opt for remote learning programs rather than in-person classes.

The first day of school in Hopkins County will now be August 26th. There will be a Fall break and Spring break. Face coverings will be required at certain parts of the day including when riding a school bus or when social distancing is not available. Students age five and under are not required to wear face coverings.

Social distancing will be implemented in classrooms. Five Internet hotspots are being placed throughout the county and additional chromebooks have been ordered to assist with remote learning.

Lunches will also look different in the fall and will no longer feature a buffet style lunch line. Grab-and-go lunches will likely be the best option, but other options are still being evaluated.

Several nearby counties are considering a blended plan, but officials say that plan would be problematic in Hopkins County due to lack of childcare. Officials say they hope to have finalized plan by end of July.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)