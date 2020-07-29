Hopkins Co. officials urge residents to peacefully comply with mask mandate

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County officials announced what they called a “concerning” rise in numbers across the state, reporting 23 new cases since last week. There are 55 active cases across the county.

Hopkins County has now reported 376 total COVID-19 cases and 34 total deaths.

Officials also said businesses are being inspected by the health department to see if those businesses are enforcing the mask mandate. They urged residents not to blame the individuals working at a business as they are simply following mandate orders.

The leaders also said many of the local cases are coming from gatherings, especially family gatherings, and asked all residents to follow the travel and gathering advisories.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

