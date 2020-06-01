Some Illinois COVID-19 testing sites shut down amid protests

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions during a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has spent at least $3 million of his own money for state expenses including staff raises and building renovations. Experts call the practice is troubling because money spent from private funds isn’t subject to open records laws and that it gives wealthy candidates an edge. A Pritzker spokeswoman defended the practice, saying the Democrat believes Illinoisans are worth investing in. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP File)

CHICAGO (WEHT)- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that some COVID-19 testing sites in the state have shut down amid the protests across the state following the death of George Floyd.

However, Gov. Pritzker did not say how many testing sites closed or where those sites are.

The news comes as Gov. Pritzker also announced 375 Illinois National Guard members will be deployed to Chicago with strict parameters for their usage, saying they will not interact with peaceful protesters.

An additional 250 National Guard members and 300 Illinois State Troopers will also be deployed to help cities across the state.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020.)

