Some Illinois COVID-19 testing sites shut down amid protests

CHICAGO (WEHT)- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that some COVID-19 testing sites in the state have shut down amid the protests across the state following the death of George Floyd.
However, Gov. Pritzker did not say how many testing sites closed or where those sites are.
The news comes as Gov. Pritzker also announced 375 Illinois National Guard members will be deployed to Chicago with strict parameters for their usage, saying they will not interact with peaceful protesters.
An additional 250 National Guard members and 300 Illinois State Troopers will also be deployed to help cities across the state.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020.)
LATEST NEWS
- ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (06/30/20)
- Walmart stops selling ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise online following backlash
- What you need to know about new laws going into effect July 1st
- Friday After 5 searching for new Executive Director
- Couple seen pointing guns at protesters issues statement; claims actions were ‘in fear of imminent harm’