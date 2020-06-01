Indiana State Police deploying assets to Evansville, Tell City

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced at a press conference Monday that the force is deploying assets to communities across the state, including Evansville and Tell City.

The news comes after protests rocked communities across the state. Carter added that law enforcement needs to learn from past events, including 1992 when Carter said the perception of American law enforcement changed. “Frankly, I think we’re back in 1992,” Carter said, “and I’m so sorry about that.”

Carter added that while law enforcement is not without sin, violent protests are not the way to solve complex issues.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb led off the press conference by calling the death of George Floyd a “”disgusting, gross, violent, and fatal injustice” but says the violent protests are not a proper time of mourning for Flynn’s family.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020.)

