Indiana to stay at Stage 4.5

INDIANAPOLIS- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Indiana will remain at stage 4.5 of his reopening plan amid increasing case numbers across the state.
Gov. Holcomb says cases are increasing in population-dense areas, including Vanderburgh County. However, Holcomb says the state is also looking into an increase in Dubois and Warrick counties.
Dr. Kristina Box says three million masks will be available for Indiana students, though Gov. Holcomb says he’s still not considering a statewide mask mandate.
(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)
