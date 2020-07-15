Indiana to stay at Stage 4.5

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb answers about his statewide stay-at-home order during a briefing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Holcomb ordered state residents to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Indiana will remain at stage 4.5 of his reopening plan amid increasing case numbers across the state.

Gov. Holcomb says cases are increasing in population-dense areas, including Vanderburgh County. However, Holcomb says the state is also looking into an increase in Dubois and Warrick counties.

Dr. Kristina Box says three million masks will be available for Indiana students, though Gov. Holcomb says he’s still not considering a statewide mask mandate.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

