Indiana utility shutoff, eviction moratorium set to expire

FILE – In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Gov. Eric Holcomb wears a mask in Kokomo, Ind. Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained. The order will take effect Monday July 27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state’s utility shutoff and eviction moratorium will expire August 14.

However, the Reopen Evansville Task Force has launched a rent utility and rent assistance portal connecting people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to financial assistance, payment arrangement programs, and legal assistance. According to state data shared at Wednesday’s briefing, Vanderburgh County has the 5th highest number of applications for rental assistance in the state.

The news comes as Indiana crossed the 10 percent positivity rate Wednesday, with several Tri-State counties crossing the 10 percent rolling positivity rate for COVID-19. Pike County is at 19 percent, while Dubois County is at 18.3 percent. Vanderburgh County, meanwhile, is at 10.2 percent.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

