Indiana set to advance to next reopening stage Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that counties across Indiana will be able to advance to the next stage of reopening Friday, keeping the state on track to move to stage five on July 4.

The next stage means bars, museums, zoos, racing venues, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and nightclubs can open at 50 percent capacity. Restaurants can open their dining rooms to 75 percent capacity, while malls and stores do not have a capacity restriction. Gatherings up to 250 people will be allowed.

The news comes as Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced expanded testing sites across the state beginning in August, which will increase Indiana’s buying power for necessities like ventilators and protective equipment.

While playgrounds across Indiana may reopen, parents should avoid feeding their children at the playground and should also consider bringing hand sanitizer with them. Dr. Box added that anyone who recently attended a protest should seek a COVID-19 test.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

