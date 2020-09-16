WATCH LIVE: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gives weekly COVID-19 update

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb answers about his statewide stay-at-home order during a briefing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Holcomb ordered state residents to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX 59) — Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) officials and other state leaders will provide a virtual media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holcomb is expected to be joined by State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Tonight, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is expected to address the City-County Council to discuss additional coronavirus relief funding.

Indianapolis Public Schools also announced it is giving students the option to return to the classrooms.

IPS will first welcome back pre-K through third grade students on Oct. 5, if they elect to do so. The district will send out a new survey starting Wednesday for parents to decide if they would like their child to return to the classroom or not.

Starting Oct. 19, pre-K through sixth grade students can opt to return in-person. Seventh through 12th graders will be under a hybrid learning model, which means rotating students out by last name.

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson felt the timing was right, given Marion County’s lower COVID-19 positivity rate. Johnson believes returning to the classroom would be beneficial to students so they can receive the best education as possible.

In related news, Indiana University continues to battle the pandemic, the university is gearing up with additional on-campus testing labs.