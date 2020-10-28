53 Indiana counties labeled higher-risk for COVID-19 spread

FILE – In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Gov. Eric Holcomb wears a mask in Kokomo, Ind. Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained. The order will take effect Monday July 27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than half of Indiana’s 92 counties were designated as higher-risk by the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday — the most since the state implemented its rating system in September.

More than 100 people a day are now being admitted to Indiana hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s health commissioner. Almost 70% of those hospitalized with the coronavirus in Indiana are age 60 or older, lending to a new statewide effort focused on protecting venerable populations in long-term care settings, like nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

More than 1,300 members of Indiana’s National Guard are being deployed to the 133 hardest hit long-term care centers on Nov. 3.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)

