53 Indiana counties labeled higher-risk for COVID-19 spread

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than half of Indiana’s 92 counties were designated as higher-risk by the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday — the most since the state implemented its rating system in September.
More than 100 people a day are now being admitted to Indiana hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s health commissioner. Almost 70% of those hospitalized with the coronavirus in Indiana are age 60 or older, lending to a new statewide effort focused on protecting venerable populations in long-term care settings, like nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
More than 1,300 members of Indiana’s National Guard are being deployed to the 133 hardest hit long-term care centers on Nov. 3.
(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)
