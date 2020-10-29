WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives COVID-19 update

(WEHT)- With Daylight Savings Time set to end Sunday morning, AAA says drivers will be presented with challenges for themselves and pedestrians, including changing sleep patterns, brighter morning drives, and darker evenings.

Research from Stanford University and Johns Hopkins Universities shows effects from the time change can last up to two weeks and a study from the National Sleep Foundation says sleep deprived drivers cause more than 6,400 deaths and 50,000 debilitating injuries per year.