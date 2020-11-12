WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives COVID-19 update

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) More than five months after her death, Mariah's Strother's father is addressing the public about her murder. He's asking if anybody knows anything about her murder, to contact police.

Strother and Keijuan Baker were both shot at the Conoco on S. Kentucky Ave. on May 30. Baker later died at the hospital. A third victim was also taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made in the case.