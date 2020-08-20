WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives COVID-19 update

PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) You likely haven't seen one of these in your yard: an armadillo. That's because we don't really have armadillo in the Tri-State. Brittany lives in Providence, Ky and she captured these photos of what appear to be an armadillo in her backyard.

Armadillos live in temperate and warm habitats, including rain forests, grasslands, and semi-deserts. They don't like intemperate climates, like our four seasons in the Tri-State. They've been moving north, and have even been spotted in Missouri.