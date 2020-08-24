Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announces eviction relief fund

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT)- After teasing an announcement on evictions last week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $15 million “Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund” for Kentuckians.

As part of the state’s efforts, Beshear included a requirement for landlords to give tenants a 30 days notice before evicting them in his executive. Tenants and landlords must also “meet and confer” to discuss alternative options. There will also be no penalties, late fees, or interest charged related to nonpayment of rent.

Governor Beshear also gave a shoutout to a Henderson County girl named Marley who is promoting filling out the census. This comes as Beshear says Kentucky has slipped to 19th nationally in census responses.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)

