The current trend of COVID-19 cases in our region should be a reminder to reaffirm our commitment to social distancing (both indoors and outdoors), practicing good hygiene, wearing masks, avoiding large crowds and staying home when you don’t feel well.

There is no doubt that the recent days of high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases is a wake-up call. From all indicators, there is significant spread of COVID-19 in our region. Let me repeat, our region in southwest Indiana is moving in the wrong direction.