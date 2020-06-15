392 COVID-19 recoveries at Green River Correctional Complex

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT)- Only one staff member at Green River Correctional Complex remains hospitalized with COVID-19 as 392 of the 417 known cases there have seen a recovery from the virus.
The news comes as the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary election in Kentucky comes at 10:59 tonight. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to not only request an absentee ballot, but also fill out the census.
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also announced a state work group has established five best practices for reopening schools including: wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing, temperature checks, and contact tracing.
(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)
