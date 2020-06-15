392 COVID-19 recoveries at Green River Correctional Complex

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT)- Only one staff member at Green River Correctional Complex remains hospitalized with COVID-19 as 392 of the 417 known cases there have seen a recovery from the virus.

The news comes as the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary election in Kentucky comes at 10:59 tonight. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to not only request an absentee ballot, but also fill out the census.

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also announced a state work group has established five best practices for reopening schools including: wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing, temperature checks, and contact tracing.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

LATEST NEWS: