Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, education officials unveil safe at schools plan

In this Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the coronavirus during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (Ryan C. Hermens//Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and Kentucky Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown unveiled the state’s plan to safely reopen schools this fall.

Schools will be required to either maintain social distancing of at least six feet or require students to wear masks in the classroom. Students will also have to wear masks when they ride on school busses or move within a school.

Students will also be screened for symptoms and symptomatic students will be sent home. Additional guidance for schools, students, and their families will be issued in the coming days and weeks.

Lt. Gov. Coleman says the state will suspend the limit on non-traditional instruction days and using average daily attendance to determine school funding.

Gov. Beshear added that people will be able to meet in-person to discuss unemployment claims. Information about in-person availability in Owensboro is set to be unveiled in the coming days.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)

