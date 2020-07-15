Crowd gathers to protest Evansville mask order

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A crowd gathered outside the Civic Center in Evansville Wednesday to protest an order requiring face masks in public when social distancing is not possible. Organizers say the order violates their rights.

People who disobey the order will not be fined.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

