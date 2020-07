If you’re having trouble viewing the live stream on our mobile app click here.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Mayor Winnecke and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials will give an update on the number of delinquent accounts, explain what will happen if the moratorium is not extended beyond August 14, and share information about financial assistance that may be available for customers.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.