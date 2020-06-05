Mayor Winnecke, Councilman Burton urge people to refrain from violence when protesting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Ahead of planned protests this weekend, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Councilman Alex Burton say they support peaceful demonstrations.

Winnecke says last Saturday’s rally was symbolic of how Evansville can come together to fight injustice.

Burton said the fight must be focused on the deconstruction of norms that negatively impact the black community, and not on violence or the destruction of physical properties.

Rallies are being held across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody. Some rallies have been peaceful, some have been violent.

Another protest is slated for Saturday in Evansville at the Four Freedoms Monument at 5 p.m.

A rally is also scheduled in Owensboro for Friday night.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)