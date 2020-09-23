Mayor Winnecke, Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept, local hospital systems speak on COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, along with representatives from the Vanderburgh County Health Department and local hospital systems, are urging the community to get flu shots this year.

Ascension St. Vincent reports one person has both the flu and COVID-19 but did not say if that person was hospitalized.

Winnecke says Evansville will follow Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan and move to Stage 5 of reopening.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)