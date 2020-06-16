Owensboro City Commission approves expanded open container hours

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro City Commission approved expanding times open containers are allowed in the downtown entertainment district on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Under the new ordinance, patrons can take alcoholic drinks from the premise of businesses and consume those drinks in any Entertainment Destination Center (EDC) common area. The ordinance applies from 5 p.m. to midnight every Friday, noon to midnight on Saturday and Sunday and during designated special events.

You can read the full ordinance here.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

