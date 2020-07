OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro School Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board plans to discuss plans for the upcoming school year.

The board has approved changing the school calendar to start the school year August 24.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)